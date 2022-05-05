Police seek vehicle that crashed into Wangaratta home

news, court-and-crime,

Police are seeking the driver of a blue Hyundai Accent involved in a hit and run with a house in Wangaratta on Wednesday night. The vehicle, a 2014 to 2017 model, crashed into a home at the intersection of Swan and Rowan streets at 9.20pm. The driver took off after hitting the property. The Hyundai was last seen travelling south on Swan Street. IN OTHER NEWS: "There was a large amount of debris left at the scene which identified the vehicle as a Hyundai," Sergeant Peter McGuffie said. "That vehicle would have sustained some major damage, including the front wheels." Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.

