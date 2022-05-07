news, health, Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, Border Medical Oncology Research Unit, Genomic Cancer Medicine Centre Omico, Albury-Wodonga, Health, Cancer, Clinical trial

An Albury-Wodonga clinical trial program targeting rare, advanced cancers is now able to double its patient intake. The Border Medical Oncology Research Unit will expand the Molecular Screening and Therapeutics program from 50 to 100 patients thanks to $27,500 provided by the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. Albury became the first regional site to be involved in the program following an earlier $27,500 grant from the trust fund last September. The program overseen by Australia's Genomic Cancer Medicine Centre, Omico, involves molecular testing of patients' previously removed tumours with the aim of providing more targeted treatment. Medical oncologist Craig Underhill said of the first 40 patients recruited, 27 results had so far been received. Twelve patients had actionable mutations and six were enrolled on clinical trials, which was in line with the published data and experience with Australian metropolitan sites in the MoST program. "Not all patients' tumours have mutations that can be targeted with new treatments but a significant (number) do," he said. Under the program, new treatment options were based on the personal and genetic profile of the patient's cancer instead of where it was located in the body, he said. The trust fund's contribution pays one third of the trial cost, with the rest covered by the federal government. Chair Michelle Hensel said the trust fund was excited to be involved in such an amazing trial, a first in a regional area. "It gives hope to people who are given a serious cancer diagnosis," she said. "That they might be involved in a trial that could change the outcome for them and future cancer patients."

