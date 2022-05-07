sport, australian-rules-football,

Boom Yarrawonga recruit Leigh Williams turned match-winner in his first game, booting five against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday. The Pigeons kicked 8.14 (62) to 7.3 (45). Williams was the difference after missing the first month with a broken finger. Yarrawonga now has a four-one win-loss record, while the Bulldogs are one-four and probably need to win their next two games against top three contenders Wangaratta Rovers and Myrtleford respectively to keep their finals hopes alive. IN OTHER NEWS: More to follow. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/598637da-731a-4127-b9a9-18ef90fcbf1a.jpg/r1034_1010_4244_2824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg