Jane Caro to discuss her book and senate candidacy on the Border

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
May 9 2022 - 5:30pm
READY TO TALK: Author and feminist Jane Caro says coercive control is "dangerous", "destructive" and destroys a victim's sense of self through her novel, The Mother.

Coercive control, a form of domestic violence, is "relentless psychological warfare", according to well-known Australian author, feminist and NSW senate candidate Jane Caro.

