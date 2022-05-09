Coercive control, a form of domestic violence, is "relentless psychological warfare", according to well-known Australian author, feminist and NSW senate candidate Jane Caro.
Caro is bringing the discussion about coercive control and intimate partner violence to Border residents at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday night, as she joins local author Margaret Hickey to talk about her crime-thriller, The Mother, which explores the abuse.
Advertisement
Caro said she hoped the novel would educate readers about coercive control.
"Coercive control is insidious," she said.
"It's very hard to identify and to recognise, it is very dangerous and very destructive to the person who is being coercively controlled, it basically destroys their sense of who they are, their sense of reality often and it can happen to anyone.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I think we have a myth in society that this sort of behaviour only happens to marginalised people who already had issues.
"I want to make it clear that no, anyone when subjected to this kind of relentless psychological warfare can find themselves in an appalling situation and a very, very high-risk one."
Caro is running as a NSW Senate candidate with Reason Australia and said though the conversation in Albury was primarily about her book, her candidacy would inevitably arise.
"But that's interesting because the two things are not entirely disconnected," she said.
"One of the issues that gave me the impetus to run was women's safety, the lack of ability of our justice system to protect women in this situation and really our profound resignation in the face of the appalling statistics.
"It's one of the things that made me think women have to get into positions of power, they have to be 50 per cent of the table, because only then do we start to take this stuff seriously."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.