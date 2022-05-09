North Albury midfielder Callum Pattinson has revealed several players including himself were left red-faced during the singing of the club's song on Saturday.
In a momentous occasion, the Hoppers downed Wodonga Raiders by 23 points to snap a 21-match winless streak and notch their first win in 1022 days.
Advertisement
The victory sparked scenes of jubilation from long-suffering players, supporters and officials who crammed into the visitor's change rooms to belt out the club song for the first time in almost three years.
Pattinson, who crossed to North Albury last year from Lavington, said quite a number of players didn't know the words to the club song.
"There were a few of the younger guys like myself that had never sung the song previously," Pattinson said.
"So I guess you could say it was good to hear the song but I didn't do much singing.
"It was fairly funny because I was looking at a few of my team-mates who were the same and there was a lot more mumbling than singing going on."
Pattinson said it was priceless to see the joy and emotion of the win on the faces of players and supporters who have stuck by the club.
"Quite a few players were reduced to tears, the win meant that much to them," he said.
"Blokes like Flynn Gardiner who has emerged through the junior ranks - he said it was his first win in five years, so he had a few tears.
"Same with some of the older players at the club who were also quite emotional and I guess relieved to finally get a win after so long.
"The supporters were emotional and so was my family."
Pattinson crossed to Bunton Park last year seeking an opportunity to play more senior football.
The 23-year-old previously played around a dozen senior matches at Lavington Sports Ground after emerging through the club's junior ranks.
"I know it's a big statement but the win on Saturday was like a grand final to be honest," he said.
"Just because the win was so long in the making and more than 1000 days.
"I know we can't afford to get ahead of ourselves but it did feel like a grand final.
"I certainly rate it as the best win that I've been a part of.
Advertisement
"There was even a line-up outside the change rooms of supporters trying to get into the rooms which hasn't happened in a long time."
ALSO IN SPORT
Pattinson felt a meeting last week where a few home truths were delivered between the players, coaching staff and officials was the catalyst for the upset victory.
"The meeting was really constructive and just focussed on what we need to do to improve," he said.
"It certainly had the desired effect and we played a lot better as a team on the weekend."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.