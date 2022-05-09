The Border Mail

North Albury midfielder Callum Pattinson admits he didn't know the words to club song

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 9 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOST FOR WORDS: North Albury midfielder Callum Pattinson was one of several Hoppers who didn't know the club song. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

North Albury midfielder Callum Pattinson has revealed several players including himself were left red-faced during the singing of the club's song on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.