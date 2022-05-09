The Border Mail

Hume League announces interleague side to take on Tallangatta League

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 9 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.