The Hume League has announced its nine player interleague side to take on the Tallangatta and District League this month.
Lead by Osborne playing coach Sally Hunter, the representative senior line-up also includes Erin Haberecht, Samantha Way (Howlong), Brittni Williams (Brock-Burrum), Millie Ferguson, Brooklyn Moloney, Bethany Moloney (Billabong Crows), Tayla Morey (Culcairn) and Montanna Kerr (Jindera).
"The league's also really excited by the young talent coming through," interleague coordinator Aimee Riley said.
"Britt Williams, the Moloney girls, Montanna and Sally have played juniors through to seniors and are now playing A-grade interleague. It's really great to see that progression, particularly because they also played junior interleague.
"We've got a really nice flow coming through, which is exactly what the program's designed for."
Hume take on the TDNA on May 22 at Jindera.
