A high school has banned the use of mobile phones, with the school's principal flagging concerns about TikTok clips that "harass, embarrass or intimidate others". The ban came into effect at Billabong High School in Culcairn on Monday amid concerns flagged by the school community. In a letter, Principal Julie Bowen said there had been "overwhelming support" to address the issue. "The most significant benefits of banning mobile phones from use during school hours will be the removal of inappropriate social media use that results in harm to others," she said. "Specifically, the filming of TikTok clips that harass, embarrass, or intimidate others. "I believe there will also be an improvement in the quality of social interactions because of the removal of phones." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Bowen also noted the "constant disruption to learning will be removed from the classroom". She said she had no issues with students using phones on buses or prior to entering school grounds.

