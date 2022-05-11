VICTORIAN senate election candidate Derryn Hinch has committed to lobbying the incoming federal government for funding for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
The former television and radio show host was in Wodonga on Wednesday as part of a vote canvassing tour across the Garden State.
Mr Hinch is attempting to return to the senate under his Justice Party banner after a stint in the upper house from 2016 to 2019.
Asked, if he was successful, whether he would press the new government's health minister for a federal contribution to a Albury-Wodonga hospital, Mr Hinch was unequivocal.
"Yes I would, damn right I would," he said.
"Write it down and if I duck and weave you tell me."
Mr Hinch said he had been made aware of the need for a new hospital by his Victorian Upper House MP Tania Maxwell, who lives in Wangaratta.
"Tania is on top of that, she has been harping on this for a long time," he said.
"This has been a bitch here and a moan for a long time justifiably, that's a good one to push forward."
Mr Hinch also wants better aged care, the removal of judges who continue to make "off the planet" decisions by a qualified panel and legislation to identify the residences of convicted paedophiles.
The former prisoner compared his experience of food in jail to the catering given to aged care residents.
"The average spend on food a day in aged care is $6.07, that's the average spend," Mr Hinch said.
"The last time I was in jail I got $10 a day, plus all the free milk you wanted."
Mr Hinch said the government could afford to spend more on aged care if better auditing of spending was done, to ensure private owners were not taking money away from services.
In pushing to identify paedophiles' homes, Mr Hinch spoke of visiting Hey Dad! child abuse survivor Sarah Monahan in Texas and seeing such a law in operation.
"She punches in sex offender (on her mobile phone) and up come ten little flags, so she looks at one and there's a guy's picture, his address, his crime, not the name of his victim, but the nature of his crime," Mr Hinch said.
"We drive past his house, nobody's throwing bombs through his window."
