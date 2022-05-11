The Border Mail
Former broadcaster Derryn Hinch weighs into debate on Albury-Wodonga hospital during Border visit

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 11 2022 - 5:39am
Touring: Derryn Hinch in Wodonga as part of a North East trip that also included Wangaratta and Rutherglen. Picture: MARK JESSER

VICTORIAN senate election candidate Derryn Hinch has committed to lobbying the incoming federal government for funding for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.

