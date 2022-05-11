THE evolution of cancer therapies over the past century was on the agenda at a major industry conference in Albury on Wednesday.
More than 150 people attended the annual Bioshares Biotech Summit held at Albury Entertainment Centre for the first time.
Travelling from Toronto, Canada, keynote speaker Jennifer Chow, of Chimeric Therapeutics, said CAR T Cell Therapy had been groundbreaking in cancer treatment.
She said the genetically engineered therapy targeted both the host and the tumour.
"CAR T Therapies are one of the biggest innovations in cancer treatment," she said.
"Today is the 10th anniversary of CAR T Therapies being used successfully on the first paediatric patient.
"The patient was six years old at the time and it's her 10th year of being cancer-free and they now say she's cured."
Ms Chow, whose mother was born in Australia, said it was valuable to come to Albury for the two-day summit.
"I've been able to connect with so many biotech companies in one place," Ms Chow said.
Event organiser and Bioshares editor Mark Pachacz said the summit attracted representatives from 50 different biotech companies.
He said the event brought together biotechnology and medical device company executives from around the world, with the bulk of these companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
"They've come from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and New Zealand," he said.
"With difficulties in travel these days, Albury is perfectly placed between Sydney and Melbourne."
Having run for 15 years and most recently in Queenstown, New Zealand, the summit was shifted to Albury due to international travel bans amid the global pandemic and in a bid to back regional areas. The Albury event was postponed twice amid lockdowns.
