A teenager who tried to hide at Nail Can Hill following a police pursuit will be considered for a special sentencing program.
Chloe Durso remains in custody, bail refused, over the events that took place on the morning of April 12.
At her first appearance before Albury Local Court, the day after the incident, she pleaded guilty to charges including police pursuit and possess a prohibited drug.
But defence lawyer Jaimee Simonson told the court during her most recent appearance that she was seeking an adjournment on sentencing for the assessment.
Ms Simonsen said it was proposed that Durso, 19, be considered for a specialised program at Cessnock Correctional Centre that helps women prisoners address issues including drug addiction.
The program was specifically targeted at Indigenous prisoners, though other women were eligible for the program, too, she said.
The adjournment was granted, with sentencing now set down for May 30.
The court heard previously how Durso sped off from police in a stolen Holden Jazz, driving on the wrong side of the road throughout North Albury and central Albury.
Police eventually had to call off the pursuit.
Durso, who will turn 20 next month, hit high speeds in the car, covering a large number of residential streets.
The car was first seen on Captain Cook Drive, as police were carrying additional patrols in response to an increase in vehicle thefts.
The court heard how both the dog squad and police air wing tracked the stolen Honda to Nail Can Hill, where Durso was found hiding in bushes.
The car had been stolen from the central Melbourne suburb of Docklands.
