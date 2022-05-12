Elisha Wild is one player whose standards won't be allowed to slip this season.
The 14-year-old is leading the line for an Albury Hotspurs senior women's team which is coached by her father, Justin Wild.
Elisha's already scored 16 goals in just six league games and will be looking to add to that tally in Sunday's top-of-the-table showdown against Albury United.
"I'm really proud of her," Justin said.
"This year she's decided to have a real crack and she's doing a lot of extra training.
"We didn't train one Thursday night but she messaged me when I was at work saying 'can you take me down?' and we did probably 500 shots. She had a bruise on her foot, she'd done that many.
"She does a lot of gym work, trying to build up her strength, so she's acknowledged she's got to do extra.
"She went to a camp in Sydney last year, they had one of the ex-Matildas give them a talk and she said all good players do extra work, that if you just do the same as everyone else, you won't make it, so I think Elisha's taken that on board."
Elisha started the season by scoring five goals against St Pats in round one and hasn't looked back since.
"It's really fun because we're all so close, we're friends outside of soccer and we hang out together," she said.
"I just like playing with everyone and the feeling when the ball hits the back of the net is so exciting.
"When everyone comes up and high-fives you, it feels so good."
Elisha may be one of the first names on the Hotspurs team sheet right now but she's there on merit, not her name.
"I think everyone's harder on their own kids," Justin admitted.
"I don't think I favour Elisha in anything but I'm sure all the other girls would acknowledge she's pretty valuable to our team at the minute, so she's got to play as many minutes as possible.
"When I analyse the game, I probably am harsher on Elisha than most of the others because I know what she's capable of and I pick it up pretty quickly when she's not doing that."
So what's it like having Dad as your coach?
'I feel like it's an advantage because even if I don't play well, he knows I can do better," Elisha said.
"He also gives good feedback and he's not scared to tell me off."
Hotspurs will be just three points behind United with a game in hand if they can win the most eagerly-anticipated match of the season so far at Kelly Park tomorrow.
United have been scoring for fun lately but Wild's side boast the league's meanest defence, with just six goals conceded.
