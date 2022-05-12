Corey Lambert has ruled out coaching North Albury beyond this season.
Lambert was officially appointed co-coach of the Hoppers on Thursday after Luke Norman resigned on Monday night due to increasing work commitments.
Clint Gilson was also appointed as co-coach.
Recently inducted North Albury Hall of Fame members Clint Eckhardt and Brandon Ryan will be assistant coaches.
Lambert was playing coach of the Hoppers when they won their most recent flag two decades ago in 2002.
He was also an assistant coach under Norman this year.
"It feels great to be back coaching again," Lambert said.
"Coaching is something that I'm passionate about and so is the North Albury football club.
"When an opportunity like this comes along, it's a great feeling.
"When unforeseen circumstances like this happen, somebody has to put their hand up and take responsibility for the role.
"Gilly (Gilson) and I are keen to do that for the next four months while the club starts its search for Luke's replacement.
"It will be an extensive search to find the right person moving forward.
"That person won't be me.
"My kids are at an age that they need me around more often than not and I want to be there for them.
"I've coached for ages and it's been a big sacrifice from my family supporting me.
"I'm happy to do it for the remainder of the season but really keen to work with the club to find the right person to take the club forward for the next five years or so."
The Hoppers were buoyed last week by the signing of former junior and St Kilda player Doulton Langlands who is set to play his first match next weekend.
Lambert hinted that he would use his extensive contact list to entice further recruits to Bunton Park before the June 30 deadline.
"I think every club is looking to improve their list if they can," he said.
"If you can find a recruit that suits your budget and fits in under the points system, why wouldn't you?
"You would be silly not to.
"With Doulton signing and Tim (Broomhead) coming on board as well, both have connections at the elite level and as a club, we are always exploring options.
"We will continue to do that, right up to the clearance deadline."
Lambert last coached at senior level in 2016 with Murray Magpies before moving to Queensland.
The Morris medallist felt having an extended break from coaching wasn't an issue.
"I stayed involved by coaching juniors in Queensland which believe it or not, I learnt a helluva lot," he said.
"Mainly in terms of how to communicate with people at a different level and be a little bit more empathetic, especially with young kids.
"I think it will hold me in good stead, especially with the younger generation of players coming through the ranks now.
"I like to keep my finger on the pulse and my wife often gets into me about the amount of football that I watch.
"I'm confident after having conversations with some current players, that I'm still where I need to be.
"I guess I'm a bit of a footy tragic really as most people will tell you."
Hoppers president Tony Burns said the club was in a fortunate position to be able to get Lambert and Gilson to commit for the remainder of the year.
"Corey and Clint are favourite sons at the club," Burns said.
"Both have an intimate knowledge of the club and are passionate about rebuilding the list and playing finals again.
"Most importantly they are also well respected by the playing group and the supporters.
