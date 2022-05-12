The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Lauren Jackson ruled out for Albury Wodonga Bandits game against Canberra Nationals in Tuggeranong

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blow for the Bandits as COVID rules former Opal out of ACT return

"I've got players begging to suit up, purely to be on the court with Lauren [Jackson]."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.