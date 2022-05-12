The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Mick Malthouse will take Wahgunyah's players for training as part of a fundraiser for the club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Collingwood coach Mick Malthouse. Picture: TONY ASHBY

Mick Malthouse has thrown his weight behind Wahgunyah's survival bid.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.