The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Susan Makepeace and Andrea Palmer plan fundraisers to help Ukraine

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 12 2022 - 5:31am, first published 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YELLOW AND BLUE: Musician Craig Quilliam, concert organiser Susan Makepeace, Locky's Countryside Meats butcher Jarryd Mercieca and Chicken Kyiv fundraiser organiser Andrea Palmer. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Ukranian crisis has captured the hearts of concerned Border residents, with two separate fundraising initiatives born in the space of weeks to support the war torn country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.