The Ukranian crisis has captured the hearts of concerned Border residents, with two separate fundraising initiatives born in the space of weeks to support the war torn country.
Albury's Susan Makepeace has organised a fundraising concert, while Gundowring resident Andrea Palmer has asked Border residents to host a fundraising 'Chicken Kyiv' dinner.
Ms Makepeace said the concert would be at Albury's City Central Church Hall on David Street on May 27 from 7 to 9pm.
She said there'd be a barbeque, raffles and live music from the Wodonga Brass Band, Wangaratta singer Craig Quilliam and others.
"Mica Torra is going to come, she's going to sing Let It Go, which will be echoing the song that Amelia the 7-year-old Ukrainian child got up spontaneously on a table in the bunker and sang to lift the spirits of the people," she said.
"My primary drive is to raise money for the children.
"Some of them have lost limbs, arms, legs, and the trauma that they've gone through is going to be there for the next four generations."
A portion of the funds raised from the concert will also go to the Northern NSW flood victims.
Ms Palmer said her fundraising idea was to do with the traditional Ukranian dish the Chicken Kyiv.
"We are asking customers to host a Chicken Kyiv dinner and get their guests to donate the value of the dinner to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal," she said.
"Locky's Countryside Meats, Tony Harts Butcher and Jones Street Butcher are on board to supply Chicken Kyiv along with souvenir Ukrainian flags.
"I see it as so unfair that one country can invade another without provocation and the fall out of that is that innocent people, especially women and children, are effected most dramatically and something like eight million Ukrainians have left their home.
"This is a great way to enjoy some company of friends and, in a very simple and easy way, support those that are less fortunate than we."
Ms Palmer said if the Chicken Kyiv fundraiser was successful on the Border the initiative could expanded to the whole country.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
