Man accused of police assault, escape caught interstate after months on run

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer before fleeing custody in a waiting vehicle has been extradited from interstate after months on the run.
Strike Force Cobra, established in November to locate and apprehend violent and high-risk fugitives, turned its attention to the case after his alleged escape from the Griffith police station following his arrest on March 25.
Police will allege he assaulted a female sergeant while he was in custody, before making his way to a waiting car and making off from the scene.
Attempts to find the man led to the arrest of a 42-year-old woman - who has since been charged for her alleged role in the incident and remains before the court - in Griffith later that day, but the man remained on the loose for another seven weeks.
Detectives from NSW Police's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad were joined by Victoria Police in arresting the man after extensive inquiries led them to Robinvale, 350km away from Griffith and just over the western NSW-Victorian border, around 10.30am on Wednesday.
The man was extradited back to NSW following an application by police at Mildura Magistrate's Court, which resulted in his transport to Dareton police station where officers executed two outstanding warrants.
He was also charged with possessing a shortened firearm without authority and possessing a prohibited drug and is due before Wentworth Local Court on May 12.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
