Bandits coach Matt Paps confirms Lauren Jackson ruled out of clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:05am, first published 6:07am
STAR RULED OUT: The Bandits will be without former Opal Lauren Jackson this weekend as they travel to Canberra to take on the Nationals at Southern Cross Basketball Stadium. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The Bandits have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Canberra road trip this weekend, with former Opal Lauren Jackson ruled out of the clash due to Covid.

