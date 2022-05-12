The Bandits have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Canberra road trip this weekend, with former Opal Lauren Jackson ruled out of the clash due to Covid.
Coach Matt Paps confirmed Jackson will not be playing against the Nationals in Tuggeranong on Saturday.
After missing the side's first clash against Illawarra Hawks, Jackson has since played an integral role in the team's last four wins.
Paps admitted Covid hurdles were just to be expected this season.
"Everyone's dealing it and it's no different to someone getting injured," he said.
"The biggest concern is hoping it doesn't wipe through the whole team by the weekend.
"Health comes first and sport comes second."
Jackson, who turned 41 this week, is averaging 32 points per game since her basketball comeback with the Bandits and scored 41 points in the border side's most recent victory against Inner West Bulls at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
Paps admitted Jackson's absence would open up more opportunities on court for other players.
"No Lauren this week just means more opportunities for others to show how far we've come from round one when we didn't play with her against Illawarra," he said.
"Obviously there'll be a level of adjustment. There's 41 points a game coming out of our team plus rebounding.
"Everyone has to step up defensively."
Guard Brodie Theodore has emerged as one of the side's leaders in her second season at the club, while Ai Yamada is also impressing in her first official season in the border outfit.
"They have been playing really well, they just have to step up as the leaders of the team," Paps said.
There will be a familiar face among their opposition in Canberra, with former Bandit Nat Hurst at the helm of the Nationals.
Hurst played under Jackson when she lead the Bandits through the 2019 NBL1 South season.
