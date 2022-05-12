After joining the Ovens and Murray netball competition this season, there's one question Laura Ryan has been asked on repeat- how does it compare to the Goulburn Valley League?
Originally from Strathmerton, the midcourter joined the Pigeons from Tatura after spending several years with Shepparton Bears.
"I think it's a question everyone asks switching between the GV to the O and M," Ryan said.
"I guess there's a bit of perception around the styles of netball and what the leagues offer.
"So far I've found them quite comparable, I think it's just slightly different styles of netball.
"I'm certainly enjoying the challenge it presents and not knowing what each team has to offer each week when we come up against them."
After relocating to Yarrawonga for work, Ryan said she had heard of the Pigeon's rich netball history.
"I obviously knew that in history they've been quite a successful netball club," Ryan said.
"I went in not knowing what to expect. I've always played A-grade netball since I started playing seniors.
"I didn't know how I would fit in in terms of the playing group and if there was a spot for me.
"I'm certainly happy to have found my spot amongst them."
With a wealth of experience amongst the Pigeons' ranks, the 23-year-old admitted she's been taken under their wings.
"I'm certainly enjoying getting to know their game and working with them," she said.
"There's lots of experience amongst our team and they've worked over a long period of time."
Yarrawonga currently sits third on the A-grade ladder, just under Lavington on percentage.
The Pigeons now face a clash with ladder leaders Corowa-Rutherglen on Sunday.
With it set to be Ryan's first time taking on the Roos, she admitted there's an element of the unknown.
"I'm obviously well aware that Corowa have a really strong netball program at the moment and they seem to be really flying," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and I think it will be a great opportunity for us to test ourselves and our own combinations to get a feel for where we're at.
"We know grand finals aren't won here at the start of the season, we're certainly looking forward to the challenge and expect to take a lot of learning out of it as well."
Ryan was named in the O and M's nominated interleague open training squad, with the final team to take on the GV League.
"It might be a nice challenge if I do get the opportunity to play against them in interleague," Ryan said.
