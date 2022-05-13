COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea will most likely bypass The Goodwood with star sprinter Front Page despite throwing a nomination in for the group one feature.
Front Page is one of 45 nominations for the $500,000 sprint at Morphettville on Saturday week but is likely to head to Flemington instead.
Advertisement
The talented five-year-old announced his return in devastating fashion last Thursday with a four-length romp in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
The performance prompted the Duryea camp to throw an entry in for The Goodwood but a $160,000 heat of the Santa Ana Lane Sprint Series at Flemington is the preferred option.
"I've entered him for the Goodwood but I'm more than likely hoping to go to Flemington," Duryea said.
"It's not far away. Melbourne is like a backyard to us and it's up the straight and he likes up the straight. At the moment that's our priority.
"You never know, you get over to Adelaide and draw 25, and it wouldn't matter where we drew up the straight. If they go in, we go in. if they go out, we go out."
ALSO IN SPORT
With Front Page returning from injury, Duryea reported that his stable star had pulled up pretty well.
"Not too bad. He knew he'd had a run," he said.
Meanwhile, Town Plate runner-up Mnementh is likely to head to Sydney for his next start.
Trainer Mitch Beer is keen to target the $130,000 Benchmark 78 C&G Handicap (1200m) at Rosehill next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.