The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Fletcher Hart's form for the Murray Bushrangers has earned a call-up to play for Colgate Young Guns

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUSCLING IN: Increased physicality has taken Fletcher Hart's game to a new level this season and he's hoping to impress for the Young Guns in tomorrow's match against Vic Country in Melbourne. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury's Fletcher Hart is eyeing the AFL Mid-Season Draft after hitting the ground running in this season's NAB League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.