YOUR SAY: Governments must guarantee borders won't shut on new hospital

The idea of a combined single-site hospital for Albury-Wodonga makes sense in theory, however, this pandemic has shown that our state governments have little regard for our region and its people in how willingly they divided our community and closed the borders on numerous occasions, often at a moment's notice.
It is very possible under this proposal that in the event of another pandemic (and I hope that never happens but you never know) we could see half of our community arbitrarily locked out from accessing this hospital based on metro-centric decisions by bureaucrats in Melbourne and Sydney.
Should this proposal succeed and a single-site hospital be built, we need a binding guarantee from both state governments that this hospital be always accessible, free of border closures and checkpoints, to both sides of the border, no matter what.
Failure to do this could have potentially lethal consequences for half of our community, especially if someone having a medical episode were to get held up or avoid accessing the hospital due to a border checkpoint and/or closure.
I was shocked when reading Zoe Wundenberg's article, Why this election should be all about trust (10/5). Is it really true that political candidates are legally allowed to lie to get our votes? To quote Zoe, "just tell them what they want to hear and then do what you want when you win". It seems such a cynical view but, sadly, so often true.
I'm sure there must be some, maybe many honest politicians but how would we know and how can we judge? Accountability and a strong sense of responsibility would be a good start. Do we see these traits? I don't think so.
As a retired nurse, I am very aware of the ethics, the striving for quality, the responsibility and accountability required of, and demonstrated constantly by, health professionals. This is, quite rightly, expected by clients, patients, customers and fellow workers.
Why are we so willing then to accept less from those who run this country?
Wouldn't it be wonderful to see the introduction of a legally binding set of vows for politicians along the lines of that famous Hippocratic oath that begins with, "First, do no harm".
Three good size parcels picked up from a house in Highgate (London) and delivered to a house in Wodonga in seven days!
Why can it take seven days to get a letter from Wodonga to Albury?
I can't believe that I am saying this word, but perhaps it's time; "privatisation".
