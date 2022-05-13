The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Governments must guarantee borders won't shut on new hospital

By Letters to the Editor
May 13 2022 - 11:30pm
FLASHBACK: Albury and Wodonga are cut off by border closures in July 2020. A reader wants governments to promise this wouldn't happen to anyone needing hospital care.

One hospital needs open borders

The idea of a combined single-site hospital for Albury-Wodonga makes sense in theory, however, this pandemic has shown that our state governments have little regard for our region and its people in how willingly they divided our community and closed the borders on numerous occasions, often at a moment's notice.

