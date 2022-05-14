Wangaratta retained its unbeaten streak with a 32-point home win over Myrtleford on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pies won the battle against the third-placed Saints 13.14 (92) to 9.6 (60).
Wangaratta went into the match with an average winning margin of 117 points.
"I think we were ready for a challenge, the first four of five games we played well, but I thought Myrtleford brought it (pressure) to us," Pies' coach Ben Reid said.
Reid and Morris medallist Callum Moore kicked four goals apiece, while Ryley Sharp and Matt Munro were terrific for the Saints.
