The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta proves too strong for Myrtleford in Ovens and Murray league

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 15 2022 - 12:46am, first published May 14 2022 - 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOORE IS MERRIER: Callum Moore is a strong chance to claim back-to-back Morris Medals for the first time since Albury's Tim Scott in 1993-94. The Pie kicked another four goals and starred against Myrtleford. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wangaratta won the home battle, but Myrtleford delivered a blueprint in how to stop the juggernaut on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.