The Ovens and Murray Football League competition will be a third of the way through the regular season by Saturday evening , so what have we uncovered?
Well the first aspect is less than six goals is likely to separate teams two (Yarrawonga) to eighth (Wodonga).
That means it's the tightest finals battle in years, although Wangaratta's average winning margin of 117 points over the first five rounds is a concern for the league.
Plenty of punters are saying it's a one-horse race, but there's so many good players and top coaches it's disrespectful to think they won't be doing everything to reduce that sizeable gap.
ALBURY
The days of Albury's automatic top three finish are over, for this year at least.
The Tigers have made 12 straight finals campaigns and, let's be honest, during some of those years, particularly that undefeated 2009 flag, they were so dominant, they could probably have started pre-season training two days before round one and still bolted home.
But when you lose two-time Morris medallist Joel Mackie, 2017 Morris medallist Chris Hyde, former AFL player Dean Polo etc, it's only natural there's a drop-off.
That's not to say Albury won't snare the double chance, but there's more contenders for the top three than any time over the past 13 years.
TOP THREE: Riley Bice, Jacob and Lucas Conlan.
COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
Has Cam Wilson joined the league's top six midfielders?
He's been clearly the Roos' best, but Wangaratta supporters will say what about Joe Richards, Abraham Ankers and Jackson Clarke, plus Morris medallist Callum Moore, if you want to include him as an oversized on-baller.
Albury would turn around and suggest Anthony Miles and the list goes on, think Yarrawonga (Willie and Harry Wheeler), Myrtleford (Sam Martyn, Kurt Aylett) etc.
But, on form, 21-year Wilson has to be there.
He doesn't carry the reputation of any of the above players, although as a former Murray Bushrangers' co-captain, alongside GWS's Lachie Ash, he's always been earmarked as a fine talent, but his ability to consistently win the ball, averaging 25 disposals, and do something with it has moved him into the top echelon.
TOP THREE: Cam Wilson, Jy Lane, Jarred Lane
LAVINGTON
Will the success of Adam Schneider lead clubs to chase a similar type?
The former Sydney Swans' premiership player was an assistant at GWS and was contracted to the Giants for this year, but negotiated a release.
Now, naturally it took time for that to happen, so while every other club had their coaches, the Panthers had to wait.
Given they had lost two-thirds of their 2019 premiership team, few expected Lavington to finish above the bottom three.
But when they toppled much-hyped top three contenders Myrtleford in round one, a number of clubs would have thought Lavington is on to something here.
A coach with AFL experience is like winning Lotto.
TOP THREE: Tom Hargreave, Jake O'Brien, Tim Hanna
MYRTLEFORD
Wangaratta's loss is Myrtleford's gain.
Murray Waite is a Wangaratta junior and played two games in 2015, before leaving for six injury-riddled (hip) seasons with West Adelaide in the SANFL.
Waite played on a wing at state level, but has starred up forward.
He played Murray Bushrangers with the Sharp twins, Ryley and Brady, so when he was looking to come home the Saints were the ideal fit.
Now Wangaratta has a super side, but Waite's form has been so impressive he would certainly add to the Pies, which is saying something.
TOP THREE: Murray Waite, Matt Munro, Ryley Sharp
NORTH ALBURY
The next coach will be the most important signing in the club's 75-year history in the O and M.
The Hoppers haven't played finals since 2015 and have fallen off the pace when it comes to publicity, but the signing of junior and former St Kilda player Doulton Langlands, the win over Raiders and the subsequent resignation of coach Luke Norman means they had more news in four days than the last four years.
Favourite sons Corey Lambert and Clint Gilson will co-coach the rest of the season, but the Hoppers need a supercoach, a massive name, to help them return to the glory days of 20 years ago.
And it will be youngsters like Sam Azzi, who the club needs to rebuild.
He took another step in his development in last week's upset of Wodonga Raiders, racking up intercept after intercept to repel the home team for the club's first win since 2019.
TOP THREE: George Godde, Sam Azzi, Jack Penny
WANGARATTA
Jackson Clarke is the runaway leader of the best recruit over the opening stages.
The Pies wanted something different in their midfield and he's delivered.
Wangaratta already had class and pace in Joe Richards and Abraham Ankers, plus the grunt of Matt Kelly and Daine Porter.
Clarke's a mix - he's big and fast.
The 25-year-old had a crack at Essendon VFL heading into the 2020 season but, like so many, Covid worked against him.
TOP THREE: Joe Richards, Callum Moore, Jackson Clarke
WANGARATTA ROVERS
Is Alex Marklew about to produce his best season?
The forward has always been capable of something out of the ordinary, like his classy effort against Yarrawonga in that frenetic final quarter a fortnight ago, where he turned the defence inside out and nailed the goal.
The 26-year-old topped the Hawks' goalkicking last year with 21 from 11 games, but he's already kicked 14 from his four games.
Marklew isn't a power forward, rather working his way up the ground, but he can also punish the opposition by kicking goals and if the Hawks are to challenge, they need his best season.
TOP THREE: Sam Murray, Cody Schutt, Jace McQuade
WODONGA
Charlie Morrison has had the lowest profile of the recruits from the Goulburn Valley in the past five years, but has been the best.
Morrison never played interleague for the GV, while Luke Morgan (Wangaratta), Tim Looby (Myrtleford) and Jamason Daniels (Wangaratta Rovers) were profile players and while they all had their moments in the O and M failed to match the defender's consistency.
By the end of the year, Myrtleford's highly-rated Benalla recruit Sam Martyn might have passed Morrison, but he's been the pick.
TOP THREE: Angus Baker, Charlie Morrison, Jacob Barber
WODONGA RAIDERS
There's a saying in life, never give a sucker an even break.
Only Raiders' youthful outfit can confirm if it was complacent against North Albury last week, but it's only natural when you don't boast enormous experience and everyone is saying you will win.
The players should vow that will never, ever happen again.
TOP THREE: Jarrod Hodgkin, Max Beattie, Isaac Muller
YARRAWONGA
The Ovens and Murray named its Team of the Past 25 Years (1993-2018) in March, 2019.
Leigh Masters only joined the competition in November that year, but it doesn't matter who comes into the league before the next 25-year instalment, barring injury, Masters will be one of the first picked.
Has there been a better defender in the modern era?
In a tight first quarter last week, Wodonga's Oscar Willding had 12m on Masters.
Admittedly, Willding was forced to wait for the ball to bounce up, but Masters' pace forced him to rush the kick, with the shot stopped on the line.
Even ex-AFL assistant coach Daryn Cresswell says he can't understand why Masters didn't play at the elite level.
TOP THREE: Leigh Masters, Nick Fothergill, Harry Wheeler
