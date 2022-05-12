The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

The O and M regular season is almost a third of the way complete

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:14am, first published May 12 2022 - 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSTANT REPLAY: Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters takes a typical mark in the closing stages against Wodonga last week. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The Ovens and Murray Football League competition will be a third of the way through the regular season by Saturday evening , so what have we uncovered?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.