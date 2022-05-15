The Border Mail

Bandits' men defeated by Canberra Gunners in NBL1 East away game

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 15 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:03am
LEADING THE WAY: Bandits' captain Jacob Cincurak is leading the way both on and off the court this NBL1 East season. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Bandits' coach Haydn Kirkwood has identified defence as an area needing improvement following the border side's 113-93 loss to Canberra at Tuggeranong's Southern Cross Basketball Stadium on Saturday.

