Bandits' coach Haydn Kirkwood has identified defence as an area needing improvement following the border side's 113-93 loss to Canberra at Tuggeranong's Southern Cross Basketball Stadium on Saturday.
Branden Jenkins put up 37-points for the visitors, with Kieran Hayward also contributing 21.
Advertisement
But it wasn't enough to see the Bandits in charge, with the Gunners turning it on in the third quarter.
"We did a really good job for three quarters of the game and then we just had these five minute lapses in our transition and defence principals," Kirkwood said.
"We didn't have good consistent transition defence which is something that we have to work on going forward.
"Luckily we've identified it early on in the season and we can rectify it at training this week."
The Bandits' latest recruit Hamish Warden will make his debut in front of a border crowd next round after recently arriving from Switzerland.
The Western Australian born 22-year-old was unable to play his first NBL1 East game in Canberra following a delay in his clearance being processed.
While the Bandits' lacked some height against its tall ACT opponents, local products Toby Cossor, Bailey Lloyd and captain Jacob Cincurak rose to the challenge.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Kirkwood admitted the side's skipper is leading the way both on and off the court this season.
"He (Cincurak) really got out there and helped motivate the guys and tried to lift that intensity when we needed it," he said.
"He's really embraced that role and has been a leader on and off the court.
"His support for the coaching staff and myself in particular is just invaluable at the moment and I really appreciate him contributing the way he's contributing.
"He's helped me a lot in my first year as head coach."
Lloyd is also going from strength to strength this season.
"Bailey got out there and did his thing again which is great to see," Kirkwood said.
"He's building confidence every week and understands his role.
Advertisement
The Bandits next task will be against Norths Bears at home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.