Wangaratta's Joe Richards has vowed his hamstring injury will cost him only a week in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Richards missed the Pies' 32-point win over Myrtleford on Saturday,
"I did my hamstring at training (after the North Albury game on April 30) but the physio says it will be just one week, it's a low grade strain," he explained in the sheds after watching the win.
Given his importance to the side, the Pies will be ultra cautious with the speedster as the Pies tackle a top v bottom clash against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, with the interleague bye to follow.
