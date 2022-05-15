The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Joe Richards expects to return this week from hamstring injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 15 2022 - 1:09am, first published 12:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pie Joe Richards (with ball) is expected to return against Wodonga Raiders.

Wangaratta's Joe Richards has vowed his hamstring injury will cost him only a week in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.