A North East community lecture looks likely to survive beyond its 20th year after a call for more committee members proved successful.
The annual George Briscoe Kerferd Oration will take place on Sunday, July 31, at Beechworth's George Kerferd Hotel with Peter Hutton to present Australian Education: How did we get here and where are we going?
Committee member Ross Kearney said when the existing committee indicated the 2022 oration would be their last, four new people had been willing to join.
"Audiences have been really solid; even in COVID times we've had well over 200 people livestreaming, so it's a viable event," Mr Kearney said.
"It's not a question of audience or finance, it's just a question of making sure that we've got a committee that's enthusiastic and bringing new ideas."
"Education across the whole sector has had to take a good hard look at how it's being delivered," Mr Kearney said.
Mr Hutton is a co-founder of Future Schools, described as "a community of innovative educational leaders collaborating to evolve and transform their school communities so that all learners are enabled to explore their holistic potential".
"He's willing to consider alternatives, willing to consider what might work for people and just tell the story that what we've been accustomed to for quite a long time isn't necessarily what we have to stay with," Mr Kearney said.
Committee chair Jessica Oldmeadow said education had been discussed as an oration topic for many years.
"The education system is a major part of our lives, economy, and social expectations, starting with those as young as six weeks old, in early education settings, through to lifelong learners at U3A," she said.
"We could hold another 20 years of Orations focused on education alone!"
The Kerferd Oration is supported by Indigo Council, La Trobe University, BankWAW and Quercus Beechworth. Tickets can be booked through eventbrite.
