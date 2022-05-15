The 'Rumble on the River' is alive.
Unheralded Yarrawonga player Ryan Einsporn kicked a goal with 42 seconds left to break the hearts of Corowa-Rutherglen in an enthralling 11.7 (73) to 19.6 (66) win in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.
Advertisement
It was the first time the 22-year-old had snared the match-winner in his rapidly blossoming career.
"I was trying to take time down a bit, we were one point up, so I was lucky to get a score, it was pretty stressful," he admitted seconds after the siren in front of a bumper crowd around 1850.
I was trying to take time down a bit, we were one point up ... it was pretty stressful.- Ryan Einsporn
Home team Corowa was immensely brave after losing three players in a frenetic six-minute period in the second quarter.
Roos' vice-captain Hayden Filliponi has suspected rib damage after an enormous collision.
He was helped off by two trainers and was soon coughing up blood.
Filliponi was taken to Corowa hospital.
Four minutes later, Matt Wilson was stretchered off and was supported by crutches, while wearing a moon boot after the game, although the initial diagnosis by the physio was promising.
And Max Sutch-Taylor was forced off with a left shoulder injury, although he was able to return later in the game.
"I suppose with nothing left on the bench, to come out with a heap of run in the last quarter and really give it to them, was a top effort from the boys," proud captain Joe Hansen told Radio 2AY.
It was a cracking contest after the match dubbed 'Rumble of the River ' some years ago lost its standing over recent times.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Roos have been slowly rebuilding, while Yarrawonga hadn't been the force it was during the Brendan Fevola-inspired era.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.