Encouraging drivers to take responsibility for their actions is one reason Albury police actually tell people which streets they will be targeting.
Sergeant Steve Schausinger, of Albury Highway Patrol, said marked and unmarked police cars, bikes and radar would be employed during the two-week Stop it or Cop it campaign, which coincides with National Road Safety Week.
But he hoped road users would comply with road rules and speed limits of their own accord.
"It's a lot better if they do it rather than we stop them and have to issue infringement notices or if their driving's that erratic that we've got to take court action," he said.
"They always ask for a warning on the side of the road, but these campaigns and publicity, that's enough warning for them as far as I'm concerned."
Sergeant Schausinger joined Albury mayor Kylie King and council road safety officer Carol-Anne Bradley to launch the annual initiative on Monday next to Vickers Road, Lavington.
It's one of eight roads singled out for special attention based on resident complaints and NSW Police data, with the others being Eden, Webb and Daly streets (Lavington), Chenery Street (Glenroy), Jones and Sackville streets (Albury) and Kremur Street (West Albury).
Ms Bradley said extra signage and driver workshops could reinforce safety messages but she hoped residents would also speak up if there were any issues.
"We need the people in the streets, we need the police helping us and we need our engineers ... they create safer streets," she said.
"It's not education on its own, it's about everybody working together."
Straight streets being used as thoroughfares dominate the problem areas, which have been monitored with counters that measure traffic volume, speed and time of day.
Cr King said the campaign was a reminder for everyone to pay attention when driving.
"The deliberate act, we've really got to stamp that out because everyone deserves to feel safe in their neighbourhoods and on our roads," she said.
People can report dangerous driving at any time on the NSW Police website or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
