Evidence to be heard in Bradley Tyrell's alleged Giants fraud case

A man accused of taking more than $184,000 from a Hume League football club while treasurer will contest the charges over three days.
Bradley James Tyrell's matter was briefly mentioned in Albury Local Court on Monday.
The 41-year-old had faced 42 charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, but now faces 45 such charges following further investigation.
He has pleaded guilty to the additional three charges, but is contesting the original charges.
A hearing before a magistrate has been listed to run for three days, starting on October 31.
A readiness hearing will be held on September 12.
He allegedly defrauded the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants over nearly three years.
Tyrell, an accountant by trade, was charged in December following an investigation by Albury detectives.
The matter went before registrar Wendy Howard on Monday morning, with the 41-year-old represented by lawyer Mark Cronin.
