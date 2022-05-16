As many as 80 women and children across the Border and North East will have assistance to find refuge from domestic violence situations with the establishment of a new housing fund by the Labor Party.
The Murray region will receive $890,000 for additional crisis accommodation as part of a plan from an Anthony Albanese-led government to build 30,000 social and affordable homes across the country.
Labor Party Farrer candidate Darren Cameron said the funds would also allow five workers to provide ongoing support for 400 women each year.
"Each year, around Australia, nearly 10,000 women and children seeking safety are turned away because there isn't a bed. For many women and children, this means homelessness - couch surfing, sleeping in the car, on the street or returning to the perpetrator," Mr Cameron said.
"As well as somewhere to go, women and children escaping violence need someone to help them."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
