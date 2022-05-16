The Border Mail
Labor Party promises $890,000 in crisis support to those fleeing domestic violence across Murray region

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 16 2022 - 10:30pm
VITAL SUPPORT: Farrer's Labor Party candidate Darren Cameron backs the crisis accommodation plan. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

As many as 80 women and children across the Border and North East will have assistance to find refuge from domestic violence situations with the establishment of a new housing fund by the Labor Party.

