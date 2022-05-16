A Wodonga commercial property steeped in history has been transformed into a new space with the expansion of a Border business.
Sports and Spinal Albury Wodonga recently moved into the former Wodonga Historical Society building on South Street.
Advertisement
Director Vaughan Saunders has an established clinic on Young Street in Albury and said the desire to open a second space in Wodonga started when the Twin Cities were separated during the COVID-enforced border closures.
"When it was getting built, there was a fair bit of interest with what was happening as the signage went up fairly late," he said.
"People were wondering what was going on and I don't know how many calls the agent would have fielded.
"There's been quite a few people comment on how it looks. We pretty much refitted the whole lot."
Mr Saunders said it had been beneficial to his growing client base to have an additional clinic since it opened prior to Easter.
"There's always been that divide where Albury people won't go to Wodonga and Wodonga people go to Albury for most things," he said.
"Albury people have started coming over here to Wodonga now and have said it's actually been more convenient for them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's pretty amazing what has been done. We've got a place for pilates, there's three treatment rooms and a new toilet amenities building out the back."
It was first built in the early 1960s and had little work done to it in more than five decades.
A laundry, hairdresser and cake shop are among the other tenants, with Mr Price's plan to add offices for McKeone to the rear of the building with frontage on Church Street.
"Existing tenants have renewed and introducing Sports and Spinal as a new listing has been great," he said.
"The aim has been to improve the streetscape and improve the commercial developments in the area that are already happening around Junction Square."
The building has been managed by PRD Albury-Wodonga since it was purchased by Mr Price.
Wodonga Historical Society relocated into new temporary headquarters last month at Bonegilla Migrant Experience.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.