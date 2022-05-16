The southbound lanes of Hume Freeway remain closed on Tuesday morning after a fatal overnight collision at Violet Town, near Benalla.
Victoria Police said emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving two trucks just after midnight.
"Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"The driver of the other vehicle was flown to hospital with serious injuries.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing."
Traffic is being diverted from the Violet Town exit, with drivers using the Murchison-Violet Town Road and Euroa-Shepparton Road to return to the freeway.
A Department of Transport spokesman said the freeway was expected to remain closed until about lunchtime Tuesday, with Major Collision Investigation Unit officers now investigating.
Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident, had dash cam footage, or any other information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
