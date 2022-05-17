The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury man wins $81,330.60 playing Keno at Newmarket Hotel

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME SURPRISE: An East Albury Keno winner wants to put his prize towards a new home.

An East Albury man who joked about being a Keno winner discovered he actually had won $81,330.60.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.