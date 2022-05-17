An East Albury man who joked about being a Keno winner discovered he actually had won $81,330.60.
The winning Keno Classic 8 Spot entry had been bought at Newmarket Hotel, East Albury, on Friday.
The man said he wanted to put his prize towards a new home.
"I was just at the venue catching up with some mates," he told a Keno official on Tuesday.
"I wasn't watching the draw, but I saw the win flash up on the screen, and I instantly thought, 'Imagine if that's me'.
"I waited to see if anyone went to claim the prize, but no one seemed to be rushing up to the counter.
"So I went up, slid the ticket over the counter and said, 'I'm ready for the good news'.
"They said to me, 'Yeah, you've won! Congratulations!'.
"I couldn't believe it at first, I was just kidding when I said I was the winner, but I really am the winner."
"I'm still in shock today. It hasn't sunk in!
"It's been quite challenging lately, so this will make a massive difference to my life."
Newmarket Hotel's Dean Nicholson said the result was "fantastic news" and the whole team sent their congratulations.
"Wins like this generate such a buzz in the venue," he said.
" All our patrons are hoping they're next to win big."
Keno is a game played at about 3500 pubs and clubs across NSW, Victoria, Queensland and ACT, with a draw occurring about every three minutes.
