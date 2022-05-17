A teenager who had an illegal gun in his car was also caught trying to import a silencer, with a magistrate concerned by the prevalence of such weapons.
The teenager's mum threw the unregistered gun into a dam at their property as police waited for a search warrant to come through, but later took officers to the weapon.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Riley Snaith, 19, acquired the bolt action .22 rifle last May.
Police became aware of the gun on June 7 last year and attended his Sandy Creek home.
Snaith wasn't at home, but his mother was, and she refused permission to search the car where the gun was located.
Police left and waited for a warrant, and his mother threw the gun into a creek in the meantime in what the court heard was "a misguided attempt to protect her son".
The weapon was recovered and Snaith later told police he'd found the gun, but had told his mother's partner he'd received it from an acquaintance.
Australian Border Force officers also intercepted a parcel labelled as a fuel filter which had been addressed to his home.
Snaith initially denied it was a silencer but later admitted it was a gun part.
The court heard he had twice completed a firearms course but never paid for a licence.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said it was gratifying to see Border Force staff had intercepted the package, and said unregistered guns were a serious issue.
"Unfortunately, both in Wodonga and Albury, houses have been shot up by people with unregistered firearms," he said.
"There's very strict rules around firearms for very good purposes.
"They're not toys, they're not ornaments, they're lethal weapons and they're very popular with thieves who unfortunately attend rural properties, and then they're traded on the black market.
"He just hasn't put his brain into gear in any way."
Mr Dunn imposed a $3000 fine plus costs, with the gun likely to be tested and destroyed.
