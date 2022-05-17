Indi incumbent Helen Haines has spent almost 10 times the amount of her nearest rivals on advertising with a social media giant this election campaign.
Since February 13, Dr Haines has amassed $25,443 with 96 advertisements on Facebook as she seeks to retain the seat she won in 2019.
Nationals candidate Liz Fisher is next on $2797, Liberal Ross Lyman was just behind on $2737, while Labor Party nominee Nadia David spent just $409.
No other Indi hopeful spent any money on Facebook advertising for their individual campaigns.
Dr Haines has also been on the receiving end of several Facebook advertisements.
Liberal senator Jane Hume has purchased nine advertisements in May which have all targeted Dr Haines.
The advertisements claimed Dr Haines had voted primarily with Labor and the Greens or had offered no support to Albury Wodonga Health or to address inflation and cost of living pressures.
Senator Hume spent less than $200 on each of the nine advertisements, which are estimated to reach between 10,000 and 50,000 people.
Australian Christian Lobby spent between $4500 and $5000 on an advertisement titled "The Truth About Helen Haines" which started running on May 8 and has been viewed between 90,000 and 100,000 times on Facebook.
In Victoria, since February 13, the Australian Labor Party has spent $317,503, while the Liberal Party's Victorian division has spent $184,595.
The United Australia Party has spent $122,187 on Facebook ads in Victoria, while the Victorian Greens have paid $49,034.
However, Facebook advertising has been almost non-existent in Farrer, with just two of the eight candidates using the platform.
Liberal Party incumbent Sussan Ley has taken out 34 ads at a cost of $1189, while Greens' Eli Davern was the other only in the electorate to use Facebook, but only committed $241.
The NSW Liberal Party has forked out $8049 on Facebook advertisements, significantly less than the NSW division of the Labor Party with $20,299, while The Greens NSW were at $11,912.
In total, $4,204,349 has been spent on Facebook ads in Victoria alone by politicians and other organisations since February 13 - Meta, Facebook's parent company, tracks ad spending on "social issues, elections, or politics".
Google advertising is also high, with $6,827,250 spent in NSW and $5,415,300 in Victoria since November 2020, according to its Political Advertising in Australia transparency report.
"Our goal is to provide greater transparency in political advertising on Google, YouTube, and partner properties," the report states.
"This report includes information about ads that feature a political party, current elected officeholder, or candidate for the House of Representatives or Senate."
