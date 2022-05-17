The Border Mail

Retired Wagga racecaller and sports broadcaster Allan Hull launches autobiography 'The Gates Craassh Back'

By Matt Malone
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:30am
ONE OF A KIND: Retired racecaller Allan Hull shows off his autobiography 'The Gates Craassh Back' that he launched at the Wagga Gold Cup. Picture: DAILY ADVERTISER

ICONIC Wagga racecaller and sports broadcaster Allan Hull used the backdrop of the Wagga Gold Cup to release his autobiography on Friday.

