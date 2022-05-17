The Border Mail
Students take next steps to discovering dream jobs at career expo

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 17 2022 - 11:17am, first published 10:30am
MAKING CHOICES: Xavier High School senior school students Tallon Smith, 17, Olivia Sanson, 17, Paige Lieschke, 17, and Kaleb Delaney, 17, at the career expo. Pictures: MARK JESSER

Making connections with future employers and going to university were on the minds of Xavier High School's year 11 and 12 students at a career expo held yesterday.

