Making connections with future employers and going to university were on the minds of Xavier High School's year 11 and 12 students at a career expo held yesterday.
Senior school students Paige Lieschke, 17, and Kaleb Delaney, 17, both aspire to work in the police force.
"I've always wanted to join the police from a very young age, following my great uncle's footsteps," Kaleb said.
"He was in the Victoria Police in the major crimes and undercover drugs squad, and investigated the Russell Street bombings (in Melbourne).
"I've always wanted to help the community out."
They joined other students in meeting 32 employers across different sectors such as health, education, media, hospitality and transportation.
Year 12 student Olivia Sanson, 17, got an early entry offer for occupational therapy at Charles Sturt University.
"I wanted to get a feel of the future careers out there," she said.
Fellow year 12 student Tallon Smith, 17, is reading newspapers as much as he can.
His dream is to become a sports reporter covering rugby league in Sydney.
"I'd love to start somewhere local," he said.
School captain Angelina Barker, 18, accepted an offer from Charles Sturt University through its Advantage program to study a Bachelor of Education.
"I had a really great experience with my own teachers ... and I enjoy helping kids with their schoolwork," she said.
Xavier High School transition and pathway specialist Terri-Anne Scott said the expo was about giving students exposure to different careers.
"Typically with a young person ... the only jobs they know are the ones mum and dad do," she said. "It's about giving them the opportunity of looking at lots of different organisations and opportunities."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
