COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea has elected to head to Flemington, as expected, with Wagga Town Plate winner Front Page on Saturday.
Duryea decided not to accept in the group one Goodwood at Morphettville and will head to Flemington for the $160,000 listed Straight Six (1200m).
Advertisement
Apprentice jockey Lewis German will be reunited with Front Page, who has drawn barrier nine.
ALSO IN SPORT
German has been on board for six of Front Page's 11 race starts, including his runaway victory in the listed Creswick Stakes at Flemington back in 2020.
Front Page opened up the $3.00 favourite with TAB.
Meanwhile the Mitch Beer stable will have a two-pronged attack at Rosehill on Saturday.
Hardware Lane will chase back-to-back Highway wins when he steps out at Rosehill with Tommy Berry replacing James McDonald.
Mnementh will also head to Rosehill after running second in the Wagga Town Plate behind Front Page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.