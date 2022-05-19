The home ground of a junior sporting club on the Border will receive a $500,000 makeover if the Labor Party is elected.
Labor has committed $250,000 to upgrade women's change rooms at Sarvaas Park, primarily used by Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League Club, with an additional $250,000 to be put towards Albury Council's footpath and public toilet renewal projects at the venue.
Farrer's Labor Party candidate Darren Cameron said the investment would deliver "real benefits" to Albury and its sporting clubs.
"Albury is a sporting community and Labor will keep Albury's sporting facilities world class by investing in the amenities that keep it so," Mr Cameron said.
"Labor understands local communities, local government, and local infrastructure."
The Sarvaas Park master plan was endorsed by Albury Council in March with an extension of the playing surface, installation of new play equipment and completion of the perimeter fence also part of the project, at an estimated cost of $1.62 million.
