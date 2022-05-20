FARRER MP Sussan Ley says the mood is "incredibly positive" towards the Coalition government in her seat and she is optimistic it will be returned despite bad polls.
The Liberal member is upbeat about Prime Minister Scott Morrison being given another term in government.
"This time three years ago I felt optimistic about the future of the Morrison government and I feel optimistic now," Ms Ley said.
"In my electorate the mood is incredibly positive towards us and...I take that as a sign that people have thought about this.
"That an election is a choice between two leaders Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese and Morrison in my view, from the perspective of my constituents, is head and shoulders in front."
Ms Ley elaborated on Mr Morrison's persona after the Prime Minister last week likened himself to a machine.
"I know the bulldozer you might sometimes see in public is actually a kind, compassionate, thoughtful person behind the scenes," she said.
Labor candidate for Farrer Darren Cameron believes voters overall want to remove the Prime Minister and his government from office.
"I think it's become apparent through this campaign that people have had enough of the Morrison government," Mr Cameron said.
"They are fed up, they are sick of the constant scandals and the mismanagement and it's time for change."
Mr Cameron said the government had an attitude of "every man and woman for themselves and to hell with everybody else, just get what you can".
"I think Australians are better than that...they have a very strong level of decency and they've had enough of this indecent government," he said.
Greens candidate Eli Davern is hopeful he will draw record support for his party in Farrer, exceeding the 8.22 per cent primary vote of Amanda Cohn in 2016.
"The mood we're getting is that people are on board for change," the former Albury youth mayor said.
"It's a safe Liberal seat, so I don't want to put an expectation on what I'll get in the vote but I think really we might see a record vote for the Greens in Farrer because people know me, they know what I'm about."
