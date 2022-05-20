The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Farrer election rivals give assessment on the fate of the Coalition federal government in Saturday's election

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 20 2022 - 5:30pm
Ballot chasing: Sussan Ley offers her how-to-vote cards to constituents at the Albury prepoll hub on Friday. Picture: ASH SMITH

FARRER MP Sussan Ley says the mood is "incredibly positive" towards the Coalition government in her seat and she is optimistic it will be returned despite bad polls.

