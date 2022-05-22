Lions notch thrilling win against undermanned Bulldogs

Culcairn has stormed into sixth spot after overcoming a severely depleted Jindera by three points at home on Saturday.
Trailing by nine points at the last change, the Lions finished the stronger, booting three goals to one to snatch a thrilling 9.8 (62) to 9.5 (59) upset win.
Advertisement
Unheralded teenager Lachie Knobel slotted the match-winner in the dying minutes after taking a mark and converting from 45m.
Rookie coach Tim Haines said it was a fitting reward for his players after letting opportunities slip against Brock-Burrum and Henty recently.
"It was an arm-wrestle for most of the match with little separating the two sides on the scoreboard all day," Haines said.
"We were down by nine points heading into the last quarter but kept getting the ball forward and giving ourselves plenty of opportunities.
"Lachie Knobel was able to stand tall when we needed him.
"Big 'Plugger' (Knobel) slotted the winning goal and I thought played one of his best matches of his short career.
"Lachie is only 17 but is swapping in the ruck and up forward and is going really well for us considering how young he is.
"It was rewarding to finally win a close contest after losing to Brock-Burrum by nine points and Henty by three which really hurt us.
"Apart from Howlong last weekend, all of our other matches we have been in winning positions.
"I know Jindera were missing a few players but you have to make the most of your luck when it comes your way."
ALSO IN SPORT
Bulldogs coach Andrew Wilson said the visitors were missing 10 players but didn't try and sugarcoat the loss.
"We were 11 points up with six minutes to play and the side on the field was good enough to win, if they wanted to," Wilson said.
"To Culcairn's credit, they wanted it more in the last five minutes.
"The frustrating thing is we have now lost three matches by a total of 13 points.
"It's up to us now to put in the hard work if we want to make the most of the season.
Advertisement
"You won't be hearing any excuses from me if we miss finals."
Culcairn play seventh-placed Rand-Walbundrie-Walla this weekend while Jindera host Murray Magpies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.