MEMBER for Farrer Sussan Ley has not ruled out putting her hand up to lead the Liberal party after Scott Morrison said he would step down.
Ms Ley, who won Farrer with 58,492 votes over Labor candidate Darren Cameron's 28,542, said she accepted the party - which lost several other seats - had not listened to people on some issues including climate change, and she "wanted to be a part of any changes".
Advertisement
"I do very much want to be part of the future of the Liberal party, the party that I have been in parliament representing for 20 years that I remain very committed to and very proud of," she said.
"But where I see some responses to the calls for action that were made to all of us on the weekend, I very much want to play my role in that.
"I am going to wait and see what happens in terms of the final tally of seats won, seats lost, seats still in doubt because, well, Josh is not looking very good in Kooyong."
Ms Ley was referring to treasurer Josh Frydenberg who lost his seat of Kooyong to independent Monique Ryan. Mr Frydenberg, Peter Dutton and Angus Taylor have been touted as potential party leaders.
"It (the leadership) is a matter for the Liberal party when the time comes and, while I'm not ruling myself out of any leadership position, it's too early to make any public statements about that," she said.
Ms Ley said she backed the idea of strong and equal representation of women in the Liberal party and that she was involved in changing the culture of the treatment of women in Canberra.
"I've talked about the need for a strong representation of women within the party and for the party itself to represent women's issues over many years," Ms Ley said.
"I've talked about my views on strong women and the need for their voices to be heard inside the Liberal party, but also for our policies to reflect their wishes and their thoughts more broadly - I think that's a lesson we'll take from the weekend's results.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"For female politicians in the workplace, we've made changes that I'm very proud to be part of.
"And the workplace that I'm in now and that we're all in is vastly different from the workplace of five years ago and much more different than it was to the workplace I came to 20 years ago."
Ms Ley said she accepted that the Liberal party had made some mistakes
"We listened, we heard and we acted when it came to our workplace," she said.
"I accept that we have not listened to many of the voters in the seats that we have lost to the teal candidates."
Ms Ley insisted she remained "100 per cent committed" to Farrer.
Advertisement
"I don't believe in bailing out halfway through a term," she said. "I've never been a quitter and people who know me know that very well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.