Green is for go: We don't care if it's not easy being green, we want to try. This needs to come from the top down. The massive vote for the Greens and the strong performance by teal or independent candidates show the people are disillusioned with the lack of action on climate change by the major parties. Australians want a responsible transition to renewable energy.

Gender equality: The gender pay gap and underrepresentation of women in leadership roles are among issues festering in recent months and years and even decades. Gender equality should be a fundamental human right not a privilege.

Care factor. People are tired of the in-fighting in politics.

Indigenous affairs: Firstly, Anthony Albanese gave his first press conference as Prime Minister soon after being sworn in, flanked by several of his new ministers and a symbolic first change behind him. The incoming government has added the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags alongside the Australian flag. Seriously, how has it taken this long?! Secondly, the Uluru Statement From The Heart is finally back on the agenda. In his victory speech and before flying out for a meeting of the Quad, Mr Albanese affirmed his commitment to addressing long-stalled policies on First Nations issues.