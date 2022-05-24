PLUGGING into my Instagram account on Monday mornings, there are always a few new and random followers accrued over the weekend just gone.
Lately, out of left field, I get a lot of fancy restaurants that are operating nowhere near me.
I can't even try their menu but not for lack of wanting; I just don't get to Singapore much these days!
Then on Monday, out of right field so-to-speak, I got a new follower from @official_ scottmorrison.
Uh oh! I guess our former prime minister Scott Morrison got a stern talking to after the weekend's demoralising federal election loss and was consequently advised to follow more women on Insta.
Or perhaps not!
When I looked into it @official_scottmorrison on Instagram had eight posts, eight followers and was following only 55 (me included).
The former prime minister's real account (the one with the blue tick) @scottmorrisonmp had 1477 posts, 298,000 followers and was following only 531. (This seems slightly bad Insta etiquette to follow only a fraction of your followers but that could be just me. I doubt it though! It's rude!!)
His bio states: Jenny's husband, Abbey and Lily's dad, Prime Minister of Australia and Federal MP for Cook.
Uh oh, again! Fact check people.
His bio should state: Jenny's husband, Abbey and Lily's dad, former prime minister of Australia and Federal MP for Cook who can't actually cook (Have you seen his curry? The recipe link is not in his bio because, well, it's safer that way!).
As for all of the chat about what Jenny wore on Saturday night, enough-already!
She supported an iconic Australian fashion brand, it was not Handmade's Tale-like and nowhere near teal in colour.
Did ScoMo or Albo's suits raise an eyebrow or a mention? No.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Whichever way you voted in this federal election at the weekend, here's what came through as the priorities, loud and clear:
