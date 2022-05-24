What do wingsuit flying and carbon farming have in common?
The answer is resilience, according to wingsuit pilot and Yackandandah farmer Heather Swan.
Ms Swan was guest speaker at the National Carbon Farming Conference and Expo gala dinner in Albury last night, where she was tasked with showing how a 'no fear' attitude can assist in navigating the new, choppy waters of farmers taking leadership in climate adaptation and mitigation.
She spoke to the crowd about how to stay calm and in control, something she's an expert at after having jumped out of an aeroplane countless times wearing nothing but a webbing-sleeved jumpsuit.
"We're all wired to fear anything new and so when you're changing the way that you do things, so for farmers if they're changing their traditional farming practices or taking on a big commitment, such as carbon farming then there is going to be some trepidation or fear surrounding that," she said.
"So it's good to have some strategies up your sleeve to make sure you look after your own health and stay calm and in control and I'm an expert at that, because if you don't stay calm and in control when you're flying a wingsuit then it's potentially lethal."
Ms Swan and her husband moved to their 100 acre Yackandandah farm from Sydney before COVID.
"We're in the process of planting 10,000 trees and we've just started to investigate the carbon farming process and it's very complex," she said.
"Planting trees in our case is something easy and something you can see and watch grow and something you can literally measure how much carbon you're taking out of the atmosphere."
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
