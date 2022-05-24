Carevan is hoping to feed and keep warm more than 500 Border families this winter, as everyday expenses rise and the affordability of housing declines.
Carevan launched its annual winter appeal from Albury's West End Plaza today, asking Border residents to drop off non-perishable food items, hygiene products, blankets, socks, gloves or to make cash donations.
Advertisement
Carevan director Jacqui Partington said her team would deliver the goods to community members who contacted them.
"We also run a van through the street as well, looking for people who are homeless, but through our connections and our partnerships, we're reaching out to anyone who's finding it really tough," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's a lot of people in our community who are displaced or homeless or really struggling to make ends meet, so every single item counts and makes a difference in the lives of others."
Ms Partington said there was a "crisis" in the community due to rising living costs.
"We're finding a lot of people with the cost of living going up, rental accommodation is really hard to find," she said.
"We've got a lot of people in our community who are couch surfing or who are really displaced at the moment and looking for somewhere to sleep and a lot are homeless as well.
"Certainly many can't stay warm at night, they can't stay warm and they've got nothing to put in their stomach as well, so nothing to nourish them."
Ms Partington said Carevan would like to reach 500 or more families this winter.
"That can range from anyone, to an elderly person, to someone with a young family with a number of children," she said.
"Homelessness and our current climate with the cost of living certainly doesn't discriminate, it's every walk of life and a lot of people from the whole spectrum of life are really doing it tough at the moment.
"There's also a transient nature in our community were people are coming and going and we'll be the first port of call for anyone who's come into our community or who's passing through and doing it tough as well, as we've got a very established network."
Ms Partington said Carevan would support anyone in the community who needed it without judgement.
"With an open heart and a listening ear, we're happy to support anyone who reaches out to us," she said.
"It's more than providing a warm meal and a blanket, it's about providing community and a sense of belonging and connection."
Border residents can also make cash donations through the Carevan website.
Advertisement
For more information go to Carevan's Facebook or website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.