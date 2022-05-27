The Border Mail
Union leaders on behalf of Catholic School teachers and support staff striked in NSW for better conditions

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 27 2022 - 10:11am, first published 7:00am
UNITED: Catholic school teachers marched today in demand of higher wages. Picture: MADELINE BEGLEY

Regional teachers, including some from Albury, gathered in Wagga yesterday for the NSW and ACT teacher's strike for Catholic Schools.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

