It's felt like an eternity, but the Albury-Wodonga Steamers will be back on the field on Saturday.
The Steamers resume their Southern Inland premiership campaign away to CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval, after receiving a forfeit from Leeton last week.
Both sides have posted two wins from five matches played, with CSU looking to hit back from a narrow 18-15 loss to Tumut in the previous round.
Kick-off is at 3.15pm, immediately after the Steamers women take on the Reddies at 2.20pm, with the second grade clash between the clubs to kick-off the day at 12.55pm.
The Steamers' first grade men haven't played since their 26-17 loss to leaders Wagga City on May 14.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
