The Border Mail

Albury Hotspurs too good for Wodonga Diamonds in first meeting of AWFA senior women's season

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 29 2022 - 7:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON FIRE: Albury Hotspurs star Elisha Wild scores one of her four goals in her side's 7-1 victory against Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe on Sunday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A four-goal haul from in-form striker Elisha Wild guided Albury Hotspurs to a 7-1 victory against Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.