A four-goal haul from in-form striker Elisha Wild guided Albury Hotspurs to a 7-1 victory against Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe on Sunday.
Spurs had the home side on the back foot early with the ball barely leaving their attacking half and it was 13-year-old Rylee Steele who opened the scoring in the 10th minute.
A strong run from Roisin Wilson was followed by a perfect cross to set up Wild for her first in the 16th minute.
Wilson made it 3-0 shortly after, before Wild added a second on the stroke of half-time to set up a 4-0 buffer.
The intensity dipped from Spurs in the second half as Diamonds lifted defensively, but were tested after losing goalkeeper Jennifer McKnight with a split nose and Emma Webster to a knee injury inside the opening 20 minutes.
Wild completed her hat trick in the 72nd minute, but a rare defensive error from Spurs gifted Havana Selvey the simplest of goals six minutes later.
Hotspurs bounced back strongly with Sian Van Gastel on target from the penalty spot and a fourth from Wild with two minutes to play sealed the 7-1 result.
"We're midway through the year and we're happy with how we've gone so far," Spurs' coach Justin Wild said.
"I was very happy with the first half and I think the game was over at half-time. We just need the girls to work on their intensity."
Albury United took down St Pats 8-0 thanks to hat tricks from Paula Mitchell and Zarlie Goldsworthy.
Myrtleford recovered from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw with arch rivals Wangaratta.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
