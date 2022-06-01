A QUEENSLANDER, who has been in charge of a NSW council where he spent time in childcare, mowing lawns and cleaning sewer blocks, is the new chief executive of Wodonga Council.
Matt Hyde was on Wednesday unveiled as the successful applicant for the post.
He has been chief executive of Snowy Valleys Council, which includes Jingellic and Khancoban, since 2017, being the first to fill that role following the merger of Tumbarumba and Tumut shires.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said Mr Hyde was a stand out candidate among a short list of four male and female contenders who all had local government ties.
"The councillors all unanimously found not just his experience and skill set but also his character and warm approach were a perfect match for what the organisation needed," Cr Poulton said.
Mr Hyde said the chance to work at a larger council appealed and he had agreed to a five-year contract.
"It's a bigger council, there's greater opportunity and a nice vibrant community and some big significant projects that I can have some input into," he said.
Mr Hyde said he had "stumbled across" an advertisement for the position on the Friday before applications closed the next Monday and it was the first job he had sought since moving to Tumut.
He plans to bring a hands-on, community approach to the role, saying he spent a day in various sections of Snowy Valleys Council to get an appreciation of the work involved.
"I've cleaned out sewerage blockages in culverts, mowed lawns, worked in the call centre and done childcare work,": Mr Hyde said.
Prior to working in Tumut, Mr Hyde's local government career was spent in northern Queensland.
He began as an environmental health officer at Mount Isa Council before working at two other councils ahead of being appointed deputy chief executive officer of Tablelands Regional Council based in Atherton, near Cairns, in 2014.
Mr Hyde, who has a Masters in Business Administration, will begin at Wodonga Council on July 11.
Cr Poulton said acting chief executive Debra Mudra would remain in that role up to that date, a period which includes the council adopting its budget for 2022-23.
"We are incredibly grateful to Debra who has exercised impeccable leadership for the organisation over the past six months," Cr Poulton said.
"Debra has led with integrity and has worked collaboratively with councillors to ensure a stable transition following the departure of CEO Mark Dixon."
